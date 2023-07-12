The Herefordshire Hoard, one of the most significant Viking treasures ever unearthed in Britain, is set to make its grand return to its home county, thanks to a successful fundraising campaign. The hoard, over 1,100 years old, was discovered in a Leominster field in 2015 and later purchased for £776,250. It will soon be showcased in Hereford’s new museum and art gallery, set to re-open in Broad Street in 2025 following an £18 million transformation.