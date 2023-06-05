After ten wonderful years, the multi-award winning occasionwear shop, Baroque Boutique, will be opening its doors for the last time in September. Run by mother and daughter team: Marion and Coryn, the duo are saying farewell with fantastic offers on outfits for the mother of the bride, mother of the groom, wedding guests and more – while stocks last!
The team at Baroque Boutique have thoroughly enjoyed playing a small part of their customer’s major life event and they are extremely proud of their achievements for bringing high fashion to the small market town of Abergavenny, Monmouthshire.
Since launching, Baroque has grown and developed; gaining a strong reputation in the wedding sector and earning several industry awards, including the accolade for Best Occasion Wear in Wales for five years running.
Marion and Coryn made the sad announcement via the business’ social media on June, 1.
Coryn said: “Sometimes life throws you opportunities that you just can’t refuse and this year that has happened to me.
“So sadly as of September, I will be leaving the business.
“When I came to my mum with the news, she quite rightly pointed out, we opened the shop all those ten years together as a mother and daughter team and it would only be right to close the shop together as a mother and daughter team.”
Marion further added: “We have thoroughly enjoyed our time and it is a little bittersweet for us both but the time is right to do what we’re doing.”
The two expressed their gratitude to the the community and customers, stating: “We would just like to say from the bottom of our hearts, a massive thank you for all of your love and support over the years. It has been an absolute pleasure to be apart of your major life events.”
Although the news was met with sadness from social media users, many wished the family best of luck for the future. One commented: “Thank you both so much for your support and help in making so many of us feel like a million dollars at our personal special family events.
“You will both be missed. Your customer service and care are unique in these times and it meant so much to your customers.
I wish you well in your next adventures.”
The closing down sale is currently ongoing.
Baroque