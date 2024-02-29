The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across nearly all parts of Wales for Friday, 1 March.
A band of heavy rain is expected to move north and east on Friday, and is likely to bring 10 to 15 mm of rainfall, with perhaps 30 mm in some areas.
The Met Office has listed the rainfall as probable to cause some travel disruptions. Some snow is likely to fall on higher ground too.
Bus and train journeys may be affected by the rainfall, and spray on roads may reduce vision for drivers. Possible flooding will increase journey times.
This warning has a medium likelihood and a low impact. (Met Office)