Unify’s Head of Finance, Dominic Flanagan further supported this, stating: “This has been a real passion project for Damian, who wanted to go back to his roots. Abergavenny is a fantastic place to showcase our brands, as people who have a heart in outdoor activity travel here – whether it be for the Three Peaks Challenge or to walk the Brecon Beacons (etc). We hope to become a hub for people with a passion for the outdoors.”