Local boxer Kieran Gething is set for what he expects to be “one of the harder” fights in his career, as he comes head-to-head with fellow Welsh boxer Sion Yaxley for the IBO Continental Super Welterweight Title, BBBofC Super Welterweight Title.
Due to take place at Abergavenny Market Hall this evening (July 1), the much-anticipated event has an undercard of a further 12 fights, featuring some of the supreme up and coming talent from around the UK and Ireland.
Born and raised in Abergavenny, Gething has been boxing for over 15 years, and prior to turning pro was captain of the Welsh boxing team as an amateur. In his professional career, the 29-year-old went on to win the fight of the year award, as well as win and defend the Welsh Super Lightweight title.
Gething brought professional boxing back to the town for the first time in more than 50 years when he headlined and co-promoted a show at the Market Hall in early April, beating Derry-born Paul Cummings for the Boxing Union of Ireland’s (BUI) Celtic & Gaelic Nations title on points.
He now hopes to replicate the win against Yaxley but admits that this fight is going to be "bigger and better" than the last.
Gething's opponent Yaxley comes with his own impressive plethora of titles, including double national champion and international medals. He has gone undefeated since turning pro in 2018, entering the ring 12-0.
Despite this, Gething believes Yaxley’s undefeated run was down to him not being in the ring with someone as experienced yet. Gething suggested that their fight would be a learning curve for the North Walian fighter; much like his fight against Tony Dixon five years ago. Gething said with great conviction: “There’s no ‘think’ about it. He hasn’t been in with someone like me yet.
“I had to step up when I took up to fight Tony Dixon. He’d done rounds that I hadn’t, I went straight from a six to a ten… I learnt a lot from it and I feel like that this might be that fight for Sion.”
The show will be brought to you by Gething's company Shadow Box Promotions in partnership with Mo Prior of Priority Promotions. When asked whether arranging the fight whilst also being a part of it was “awkward”, Gething answered: “Business isn’t awkward, if you’re in there with someone who’s going to be straight up with everything like his [Yaxley] team has been, there isn’t going to be any problems.”
Despite Yaxley being admittedly easy to work with, for the press conference Gething still decided to create a comedic stand in for his opponent by placing a mop complete with a baseball cap in Yaxley’s seat.
“He didn’t turn up!” Gething laughingly defended “if he wants the limelight, he’s got to be here!”
Gething also addressed the ’North/South divide’ in Welsh Boxing, as it is often argued that boxers from North Wales do not get the same recognition as those from the South.
North Wales boxer Gerome Warburton’s triumph over South Wales boxer Morgan Jones to win the Welsh title was referenced, with the question to whether Gething believed Sion Yaxley’s mentality to win down South would mirror that of Warburton’s.
Although Gething commented to Gerome being a different character to Yaxley, he confessed to being disappointed if Yaxley didn’t show the same level of commitment or thirst to prove himself as a boxer representing North Wales.
“I am expecting this to be one of the hardest fights of my career and I hope that it is to be honest with you! I haven’t got loads left, I am probably in my last year and I want good fights. I want big fights.”
“My prediction is that I am going to win… I am going to win this fight.”
The show has sold over 1,000 tickets, with almost everyone who attended the first event returning for the second. With such a packed audience, Gething warned that Yaxley might be surprised by the atmosphere that the historic Market Hall will inspire.
"Sion is bringing a fair few fans down himself, which I’m kind of excited about, don’t want it all my own way! But I do think he might have a bit of a shock when he realises just how many echoes there are in the Market Hall."
Tickets are limited but can be purchased at the door.