THE aftermath of the fire that has destroyed a historic part of Abergavenny has been captured from a bird’s eye perspective by a local resident.
The resident who wishes to remain anonymous decided they could get a different perspective of the fire from above, and explained, “I saw TV cameras on the site and a lot of pictures and videos on social media from the ground level but I think you get a different sense of the terrible damage this fire caused when captured via a drone.
“I think it also captures the daunting task the firefighters had on their hands to control and contain such an inferno. It could have been so much worse and I feel I speak for everyone when I say I’m just so glad no-one was hurt.”