Monmouthshire County Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Peter Strong, added: “It is evident that Veterans are a tremendous support to each other. There is a saying that when you are in combat, you’re not fighting for your country, you are fighting for your friends. I think that spirit carries on in the hubs as well. We all need help from time to time and sometimes it is difficult to know where to go for that help, and these veterans know help is here for them.”