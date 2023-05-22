The outgoing Chair, Councillor Laura Wright said: “I want to start by saying thank you for electing me. I hope I have served the council to the best of my abilities. Reading the King’s Proclamation will be a memory that will last forever. I have experienced various ceremonies and the Royal Garden Party. The one of the most personally meaningful things for me was the ‘happy to chat’ bench in Chepstow to help end loneliness. Loneliness impacts on people’s health and well-being. My chosen charity has been Monmouthshire Mind and I would like thank everyone for their generosity in supporting this wonderful charity.