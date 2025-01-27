PERMISSION has been given for a four-bedroom house on a derelict site in Usk’s conservation area, where it was previously planned to build two homes.
The newly approved plans have increased the area to be developed since the previous plans were approved in October 2020, but met with an objection from property neighbour Lisa Hopkins.
She said approving the new house on the site at Maryport Street in Usk would impact on her home in Church Street and invade her privacy, and asked councillors to defer any decision so they could receive further information.
Ms Hopkins told Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee the home would overlook her property and as well as raising concerns over parking claimed the demolition of a garage on the site, in January last year, didn’t “appear to comply” with conservation area consent.
A report for the planning committee stated that due to its size, the garage was below the threshold for for the requirement of conservation area consent, but permission was in place for the demolition of the former coach house and office building on the plans approved in 2020.
Conservative councillor for Usk, Tony Kear, who had requested the application go before the planning committee, outlined a number of concerns, including the overlooking of Ms Hopkins’ home and parking on the busy part of Maryport Street near the council’s community hub and Post Office and a convenience store.
Council planning officer Andrew Jones said there was no objection from the highways department, while the building had been reduced in size following concerns from the council’s heritage officer and to avoid adverse impact on neighbouring buildings.
He also told the committee the previously approved application would still be valid if they rejected the latest application.
The committee approved the application, although two councillors voted against granting planning permission.