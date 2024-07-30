After a brief retirement in Sidmouth, Pat returned to manage The Copper Tree with her daughter, Claire Strong, who had relocated the shop to larger premises. The family business further expanded with the addition of daughter-in-law Deb Lewis to the team. Today, The Copper Tree is renowned for its wide selection of casual and occasion wear from esteemed brands such as Joseph Ribkoff, Sahara, Veromia Occasionwear, and Betty Barclay, among others.