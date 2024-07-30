Founder of The Copper Tree in Bridge Street Usk, Pat Lewis, celebrated 25 years of success with customers and staff - past and present alongside County Cllr Tony Kear Chairman of Usk business shops and events group.
To celebrate this significant milestone, The Copper Tree hosted an all-day celebration with fizz and cake, inviting customers to join in the festivities. The event also marked the launch of their half-price summer sale, attracting fashion enthusiasts from near and far.
The journey began in 1999 with the opening of her first shop, Magic Moments, in partnership with her daughter Claire's mother-in-law, Mary Strong. Over the years, Pat's entrepreneurial spirit led her to various ventures, eventually culminating in the creation of The Copper Tree.
Pat's retail journey saw her transition from selling Magic Moments to becoming a partner in Peggy Sue Dress Agency. She later moved to 49 Bridge Street, where she ventured solo, opening the Tittle Tattle Tea Rooms and Gardens. Identifying a gap in the market for Mother of the Bride and Groom outfits, Pat launched a second shop, The Copper Tree. Following the sale of the dress agency, Pat opened another shop, Ruffles of Usk, alongside The Copper Tree.
After a brief retirement in Sidmouth, Pat returned to manage The Copper Tree with her daughter, Claire Strong, who had relocated the shop to larger premises. The family business further expanded with the addition of daughter-in-law Deb Lewis to the team. Today, The Copper Tree is renowned for its wide selection of casual and occasion wear from esteemed brands such as Joseph Ribkoff, Sahara, Veromia Occasionwear, and Betty Barclay, among others.
The Copper Tree's success is built on a foundation of personal service and a passion for helping customers find the perfect outfits. Pat, Claire, Deb and The Copper Tree Team take great pride in the relationships they have built with their customers, many of whom have become friends over the years.
Pat Lewis said " A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the customers who made the celebration special with their cards, flowers, presents, and lovely comments. Special thanks to Glen yr Afon House Hotel and Sandra at Craft Renaissance Cafe for the beautiful cakes, and to Angela Morgan for capturing the event as photographer"
Cllr Kear added "Pat and Claire have proven that quality and customer service truly does count and I remain so grateful that The Copper Tree beautifully dressed my wife for our wedding all those years ago!"