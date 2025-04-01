Crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were assisted by South Wales Fire and Rescue teams, with the incident now being described as a ‘wildfire’.
The decision was made yesterday to let the fire reach its natural demise and to leave it to burn out naturally.
The fire continued to burn through the night until mid-morning today, when fire crews were officially stood down and there was no further risk posed by the blaze.
South Wales Fire and Rescue confirmed that the fire is now considered to have extinguished itself.
“Officers assisted Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service at a wildfire at Sugar Loaf Mountain, Abergavenny,” a spokesperson said.
“Areas of the mountain were left to burn through the night and crews re-inspected the incident this morning.”
“Stop message was received around 10:24am on Tuesday, April 1.”
Large areas of the landscape were destroyed by the fire with concern being raised for wildlife and the local environment, with the mountain’s thick vegetation being a popular nesting ground for breeding birds.