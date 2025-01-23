Within a year horse-drawn ‘drams’ were delivering coal from the Gelli-felen colliery near Bryn-Mawr down the Clydach valley and over the Usk to an iron forge at Glangrwyney. It wasn’t until 1797 that work actually started on the canal, commencing at Gilwern where it intersected with the tramroad and needed to cross a deep gorge carrying the River Clydach.