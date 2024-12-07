Dyfed Powys Police have made the ‘unprecedented call’ of asking residents only to contact them in case of an emergency.
“We’re aware there are significant numbers of people across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, and Powys who are without power going into the night.
“To help those who need it most, we are taking the unprecedented step of asking people to contact us if they are in need of immediate support because they are without power. Those in this situation can contact us by calling 101.,” said a police spokesman.
“We’re also appealing directly to our communities to help us safeguard the most vulnerable at this time by checking on family members, neighbours, and anyone else who might need extra help - if the weather in your area allows you to do so safely.
“If you are concerned for someone’s welfare and you are not able to check on them, please contact us in one of the following ways:
Direct message on social media
https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline
Call 101
Yellow weather warnings are in place for the counties of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, and Powys until tomorrow, so here’s a reminder of those key contacts and helpful pages where you can get updates on #StormDarragh:
Travel - @TrafficWalesN or @TrafficWalesS
Weather - @metoffice
Flood alerts - @NatResWales / visit: https://flood-warning.naturalresources.wales/?culture=en-GB&extent=155781.50385722102+179257.90126068267+376557.1211438569+295491.2653885662+27700 / Call Floodline: 0345 988 1188
Power cuts or damaged lines - Call 105
You can report fallen trees to your local council: Powys County Council - https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/816/Report?ccp=true#cookie-consent-prompt
If you are unwell and looking for advice, you can use the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker online: https://111.wales.nhs.uk/selfassessments. Please dial 999 for life threatening emergencies only.