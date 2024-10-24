TWO people have been taken to hospital with “non life-threatening” injuries after an attack in the early hours of this morning (October 24) in Cwmbran’s tower block.
Gwent Police said: "We received a report of an assault at an address in the Tower flats, Cwmbran at around 12.10am on Thursday 24 October.
"Officers attended, including specially trained firearms officers as a precaution, and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service. Two men, both aged 33, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"Two men, aged 18 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of section 18 - wounding with intent and remain in police custody. Officers remain in the area while they carry out additional enquiries."
One nearby resident said: “It was noisy, it was upsetting and distressing hearing them cry and plead. Horrible, horrible experience I wish never to hear again.”
A resident inside the tower block said: “This is hardly an unusual situation. Police are here more and more these days. The building is full of people with problems like drugs and alcohol. I heard loud bangs last night but nothing out of the ordinary, so I just ignored it.”
More on this story as it develops.