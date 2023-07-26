So, getting back to your own dog, explore with him what toys or games are fun for him. Sometimes the type of game we might think our dog might like to play may not be that appealing to our dog, if they are not engaging with you with a tuggy toy, experiment with something different, like a squeaky toy, catch the ball, find the treat in the grass or hide and seek. Play needs to be something you can do together and have fun with, that’s where the bonding and trust starts to build between you. Your dog will think, ‘hey this human gets me!’ Always remember that if you do play fetch, it has to be for a short period of time as you don’t want to put too much pressure on your dog’s joints with repetitive ball throwing.