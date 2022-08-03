Town planner behind the Brewery Yard wins award
Subscribe newsletter
A TOWN planner is celebrating after winning a national award for his planning consultancy business.
Chris Jones is a chartered town planner and place practitioner based in Abergavenny who has worked for 32 years on place-making, town centre and community regeneration and delivering sustainable solutions.
Having previously worked in town and community regeneration for Monmouthshire County Council, Chris took the plunge in 2013 and decided to set up his own consultancy firm, Chris Jones Regeneration.
Through his firm, he has helped facilitate and work on several regeneration projects including places such as Abergavenny’s own Brewery Yard Enhancement , Caldicot Town Centre, Blaenau Ffestiniog and Chepstow High Street.
Now Chis – whose office is based in Nevill Street – has been recognised for his hard work with the Royal Town Planning Institute Cymru awarding Chris Jones Regeneration with Small Planning Consultancy of the Year for 2022.
The judging panel said: “Chris Jones Regeneration has demonstrated an obvious commitment to putting people first and a passion for place making through meaningful engagement, whilst also maintaining a focus on meeting client needs.”
Chris was one of three winners from the RTPI Cymru annual Awards for Planning Excellence, and will now join his fellow award winners and other regional winners from around the UK in the national finals.
There are 15 categories in the Awards for Planning Excellence 2022 for Plans, Projects, and People.
The overall winners for all the categories will be announced and celebrated at a ceremony in central London on November 30, with the Silver Jubilee Cup will be awarded to the project deemed the most outstanding of all the winning projects.
Chris received his award in Cardiff at the Royal Town Planning Institute Cymru Awards.
On receiving his award, Chris said: “I am so pleased to have been awarded the Small Planning Consultancy of the Year from RTPI Cymru.
“It’s great to see the RTPI recognise smaller practices as it makes you feel valued, provides a moment for you to reflect on how you positively impact on communities and shines a spotlight on the planning profession.
“Thanks to everyone that has collaborated alongside me over the years, and to those towns and communities that have trusted me to improve their well-being through positive planning and place-making!”
Following Chris’ award, a celebration took place outside his office in Nevill Street with neighbouring businesses and members of Abergavenny Town Council present.
A council spokesperson said: “It was a proud moment for Chris Jones MRTPI having been awarded an RTPI Award 2022 for planning excellence.
“He was congratulated by Deputy Mayor Anne Wilde and Clr Gethin Jones (Chair of People and Communities Committee).
“The celebration was held in the garden of 15, Neville Street, home to a number of businesses including Chris Jones and the Fig Tree Express who provided some delicious cakes.”
For more information, visit their www.rtpi.org.uk/events-training-and-awards/awards/awards-for-planning-excellence-2022/ and www.chrisjones.studio/
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |