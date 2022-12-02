One comment stated, “The whole fiasco has been a shambles from the start. Disabled access was one of the main reasons for the complete revamp. Surely at least one idiot managed to consider mobility scooters?! Or do the powers that be live in the dark ages and believe that disabled people only go about in manually pushed wheelchairs with a carer and couldn’t possibly be independent in any way?! And God knows when The Borough Theatre will be finished! I for one won’t believe it’s nearly finished until they finally open the doors, and I’m far from convinced that will happen when they say after changing the opening date multiple times. It’s an embarrassment.”