ABERGAVENNY Town Council has been recognised for its outstanding contribution to the town's success in the Wales in Bloom Competition 2024.
At the Abergavenny & District Tourist Association Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on Tuesday, October 1 at The Angel Hotel, Chair Tracey Evans presented Principal Officer Sandra Rosser and the Town Council team with an award for their efforts in securing Abergavenny’s Gold win and the overall Town category victory.
Abergavenny and District Tourist Association noted the great first impression the stunning floral displays and well maintained green spaces presented to visitors.
The nomination for this recognition was made by a member of the Abergavenny & District Tourist Association, acknowledging theTown Council staff’s hard work, dedication, and commitment. The community has warmly praised their significant role in helping Abergavenny achieve such a prestigious award.
In addition to the Town Council team, Tony Konieczny from the Abergavenny Civic Society was also recognised for his continued dedication and passion, which has guided the town’s entries over the past eight years.
During his speech, Tony emphasised the invaluable contribution of 150 volunteers, representing various friends' groups and clubs, who make the Abergavenny in Bloom collective a unique and successful initiative.
Sandra Rosser, who received the award alongside team members Jay Shipley and Jax Postoyalko, and Mayor of Abergavenny, Councillor Chris Holland, expressed her pride in the Town Council's efforts.
"To share this recognition with my colleagues is incredibly special. They work tirelessly, giving more than is asked of them, all for the wellbeing of this beautiful town,” Sandra commented.
She added: “I am extremely proud of the team, including our Town Team operatives. We are delighted and humbled that our dedication has been acknowledged in this way.”
Abergavenny Town Council’s involvement in this year’s Wales in Bloom competition highlights the ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance the natural beauty of the town, a commitment that is set to continue with the support of the community and volunteers.