Tourist association to use social media to promote Abergavenny as brochure is streamlined
Abergavenny and & District Tourist Association is to streamline its traditional brochure and redirect fund to social media for next year’s drive to attract visitors to the town
The move was revealed at the well associations AGM, held at The Angel Hotel and was explained by the group’s chairTracey Evans.
Abergaveny Mayor, Cllr. Tony Konieczny endorsed this decision and outlined the council’s plans for Abergavenny to become a SMART town, keeping the town vibrant and at the forefront of places to visit. He pointed out that Abergavenny had the lowest level of vacant shops in Wales and confirmed the town council’s ongoing support for the work of the tourist association.
Nicola Edwards, representing Mon CC gave an overview of tourism plans for the county. A few of those present expressed dissatisfaction at the recent change in the tax regulations for holiday lettings, as well as alarm at the proposed tourism tax.
Guest speakers were Freya Lawrie and Carol Williams who outlined how they would promote the area on Facebook and Instagram following seasonal trends.
Before the meeting ended, local newsagent, Paul Cable was presented with the ADTA 2022 Tourism Award, for his vibrant art work in the town and his enthusiastic promotion of Abergavenny.
