The Guild of Property Professionals Member, Taylor & Co was presented with a Bronze Award at The Guild 30th Anniversary celebration and Awards ceremony, which was held in London on 16th June 2023.
Kris McLean, Managing Director of The Guild of Property Professionals, said: “Our 30th Anniversary and Awards event was a chance for us to get together to celebrate the past three decades of The Guild, as well as the amazing calibre of agents we have within the network. Since its inception The Guild of Property Professionals has evolved from an idea to an award-winning supplier within the property sector and the largest independent estate agency network in the UK. Our success is largely attributed to the Guild Members we have within the network, agents who strive to provide exceptional customer service and a high level of professionalism,”
He adds that the awards ceremony was an opportunity for The Guild to recognise the hard work of its Members and what they have achieved over the course of the past 12 months. “Despite the challenges faced over the last year, many within the network have excelled and achieved some amazing results, while providing excellent customer service guiding buyers, sellers, tenants and landlords through their home moving journey. This year 43 Bronze, Silver, Gold and Special Awards, which are supported by The Sunday Times, were presented to Guild Members in honour of the outstanding results they achieved during the course of the past year,” says McLean.
Taylor & Co were proud to be chosen to receive the Bronze Award. “We are delighted to be recognised for our hard work and dedication over the past year. This award is a culmination of our efforts throughout the last 12 months and a symbol of our commitment to excellence within the property industry,” said Kate Taylor, Director of Taylor & Co. Taylor & Co are independent Estate, Land and Letting Specialists based in Abergavenny, offering an all-inclusive estate agency service. “We operate both online and on the high street and include additional client support with professional advice from our RICS Chartered Surveyors. My experienced team live in the area and have an incredible local knowledge and impressive history of successfully selling and letting homes. The team are passionate about property and deliver an exemplary bespoke service and knowledgeable advice to all, no matter how big or small the residence or enquiry ” says Kate Taylor, adding: “We deliver an individual experience encompassing residential sales and lettings, land valuations and rural sales. In addition, we offer planning advice, professional valuations, an online and traditional auction service and access to independent mortgage advisors.”
Kris McLean said: “As an organisation we are proud of our Members and are delighted to be able to celebrate their success. The Guild works with best-in-class agents operating at the highest possible levels of professionalism and service. The Guild Awards are a way for us to acknowledge agents who have gone above and beyond for their clients and the industry. Congratulations to all agents and offices that received awards this year, and all the best for the remainder of 2023.”
Taylor & Co cover Monmouthshire and the bordering counties and serve the community from a prominently placed showroom in the heart of the internationally famous, ancient market town of Abergavenny.
The Guild is a national network of nearly 800 carefully selected independent estate agents, working together to consistently raise standards of excellence and professionalism in the industry. The Guild facilitates and supports its members providing marketing, business and technology solutions to ensure a ‘best in class’ service delivering a key competitive advantage: knowledge, integrity and results are at the core of The Guild.