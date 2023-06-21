Taylor & Co were proud to be chosen to receive the Bronze Award. “We are delighted to be recognised for our hard work and dedication over the past year. This award is a culmination of our efforts throughout the last 12 months and a symbol of our commitment to excellence within the property industry,” said Kate Taylor, Director of Taylor & Co. Taylor & Co are independent Estate, Land and Letting Specialists based in Abergavenny, offering an all-inclusive estate agency service. “We operate both online and on the high street and include additional client support with professional advice from our RICS Chartered Surveyors. My experienced team live in the area and have an incredible local knowledge and impressive history of successfully selling and letting homes. The team are passionate about property and deliver an exemplary bespoke service and knowledgeable advice to all, no matter how big or small the residence or enquiry ” says Kate Taylor, adding: “We deliver an individual experience encompassing residential sales and lettings, land valuations and rural sales. In addition, we offer planning advice, professional valuations, an online and traditional auction service and access to independent mortgage advisors.”