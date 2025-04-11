The funeral director, which is based just outside the hospital on Union Road West, are accepting donations until 5pm on Wednesday, April 16, is aiming to spread joy this Easter for the children who use the centre.
Nevill Hall Children’s Centre supports children and young people by offering clinical and therapeutic appointments as well as supporting their families through support groups and coffee mornings.
Annick Simon de Froimon is the funeral service arranger at the branch, and says the centre is an important place for lots of people in Abergavenny.
“Sometimes a chocolate egg is all it takes to bring a smile to a child’s face,” she said.
“These children that attend the centre deal with a lot of issues and we hope to give them a moment of not having to think about them.”
“Nevill Hall is right on our doorstep too, and a hugely important part of the town.”
“If we can do something to help the children there, we will have done something right.”
Eggs will be taken to the children’s centre on Thursday, April 17th in time for the Easter weekend.