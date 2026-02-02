Crickhowell Primary School will be welcoming two-year-old Golden Retriever, Vanguard, on a weekly basis as a therapy dog.
As part of a wider initiative, Vanguard will spend time with Additional Learning Needs (ALN) pupils. The initiative has seen the school create a space for learners who find the mainstream curriculum challenging to access.
A spokesperson for Crickhowell Primary School has said: “We are going to be welcoming a Pets as Therapy dog in to our school each week. He will be taking part in well being sessions with some of our ALN learners.
“This is part of a wider initiative whereby we have created a space for some learners, who find the mainstream curriculum challenging to access.”
Vanguard has been going through a transitional period; he previously trained as a support dog for Hounds for Heroes. He is only two years old but was retired due to hip dysplasia.
His owners contacted the school about him re training as a school therapy dog and having passed his assessments with the Pets as Therapy charity, Vanguard is ready to take on his new role.
The charity that Vanguard used to be a part of, Hounds for Heroes, posted the following statement on social media. A spokesperson said: “For those of you who have been following us for a while, you may remember Vanguard, the soppiest, smiliest Golden Retriever you ever did meet and an absolute bundle of happiness.
“After careful assessment, Vanguard has retired from assistance dog training due to hip dysplasia. While this is very manageable, it would not be fair for him to work as a full assistance dog long term.
“But Vanguard, we are very proud to say, hasn’t stopped making a difference. After passing his assessment, he has embarked on a new and perfectly suited career as a Pets As Therapy (PAT) dog. With his calm, cuddly and endlessly loving nature, Vanguard will continue to change lives by visiting and supporting children in schools.
“And we have to say, a huge well done to Vanguard. He looks super handsome in his new PAT jacket, just as handsome as he did in his Hounds for Heroes one.
“A new chapter, the same big heart, and a truly wonderful impact still to come. Well done, Vanguard. We wish you all the very best on your new adventures.”
