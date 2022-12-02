Parts of the Abergavenny Beaupréau Twinning Association’s Welsh slate statute as been stolen.
The statute was unveiled in 2019 while the association celebrated thirty years of friendship together and was created by local sculpture Ben Jones and placed in Gabb Square.
Ben had cast cockerels and red kites made of lead pewter on the sides of the slate which have now been removed from the statue.
The theft has been reported to the police.
The chair of the Abergavenny Beaupréau Twinning Association, Judith Vicary, said: “This has caused great distress to the artist, and to the members of the Twinning Association, as this was a valuable creation given to the town, and much preparation, expense and devotion went into its making.
“It is disappointing to say the least that people who may live locally have been responsible for this mean crime.
“Maybe together with this publicity, the birds might be recognised somewhere and returned.”