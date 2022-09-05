It is interesting that the comments of these early visitors vary considerably. Surprisingly, there was even disappointment, for some tourists in the so-called ‘Picturesque Period’ found the architecture too formal. William Gilpin in 1782 even suggested that there was scope for making the ruins more picturesque: ‘Though the ruins are beautiful, the whole is ill-shaped... a number of gable ends hurt the eye with their regularity; and disgust it by the vulgarity of their shape. A mallet judiciously used (but who durst use it?) might be of service in fracturing some of them...’