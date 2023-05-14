At a young age, they are not adept at self-regulating and need help to rest and sleep before they get tetchy and over excitable. Schedules and routines are crucial for puppies and setting out the sleeping area is key here too. You want to teach your pup where they can go to sleep and relax. Crates are ideal for this-make sure the crate is situated in a quiet corner away from busy areas in the house, where there isn’t too much bright lighting, and using a cover for the crate can help create a nice quiet den too. Once pup knows the ‘sleep and rest’ area, they will start to take themselves off to it on their own too. Make it warm, cosy and comfortable. I can guarantee that if your puppy is exhibiting increased over excitement, is more bitey than usual and cannot listen to you, the chances are they are overtired and need rest and crucially, sleep. It’s just the same as an over tired toddler!