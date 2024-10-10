Another tale suggests that the devil was having a heated debate with local legend Jack O’ Kent about which was bigger, the Sugar Loaf or the Malvern Hills. Disgusted that Jack was right, old Nick collected a huge apron of soil which he intended to dump over the Malvern hills and make them bigger in stature than the Sugar-Loaf. His plan backfired. The apron split and the soil crashed all over the Skirrid and formed the tump at the northern end.