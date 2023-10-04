It may have only just begun again, but The Great British Bake Off is looking for applicants for series 15, and they're looking for Brecon and Radnorshire residents.
Applications are now open for the class of 2024, with the tagline 'We knead you' leading the way to find the next best baking talent. The show is looking for someone who loves to prove themselves in the kitchen, with the deadline being 1 pm on the 2nd of January 2024.
Applications are open to everyone although you must be 16 or over on the 1st January 2024 and you must be a UK resident (including Isle of Man and Channel Islands). Full Rules of Entry can be found at www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk.
To apply for the show, they're looking for someone who has a passion for baking, and the applicant needs to have a broader baking repertoire than just baking cakes. It is important to note though that it is completely okay that people haven’t made literally everything! There is always time to practice through the process and everyone has their own baking strengths and weaknesses.
Tips for the application process ask for the inclusion of as much information about you and your baking in the application as possible. Casting directors want to get a sense of who you are and what type of baker you are as well as what you have made before.
They're also asking for the inclusion of photos of the things you may have baked in the past. If an applicant has been successful to the next stage they will contacted by a member of the production team. If an applicant has not heard from us by Friday 9th February 2024, then unfortunately the application has not been successful on this occasion.
If you or someone you know is a talented home baker then apply now at www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk or email on [email protected] or call 0117 456 8530 for an application form.