ABERGAVENNY Lido Group’s dream of bringing an open air swimming pool to the town has come to a disappointing end, as the committee announced its plan to disband.
Despite the tireless efforts of volunteers over the last seven years, the Bailey Park project has faced significant challenges, including a lack of new committee members and disappointing responses from Monmouthshire County Council (MCC).
Despite an optimistic start when the ambitious project garnered support, the last few years have seen a steady decline in progress with the committee accusing MCC of “dragging its feet” and placing constant obstacles in the path of the project.
“We are hoping MCC realise we weren’t looking for money. All we wanted was the okay to have the land.” committee member, George Foster told the Chronicle.
“But they fear they will be left with an expensive hole in the ground in future years.”
The original outdoor pool opened in Bailey Park in 1938 and shut in 1996 before it was later filled in. The cost of bringing a a new outdoor pool back had been put at around £7m.
The Lido group always made it clear that the funds raised through local donations were intended to finance the feasibility study, but without a satisfactory "Letter of Comfort" from MCC, the project has not got the necessary backing and reassurance to proceed - in spite of the incredible efforts of volunteers.
To add to the committee’s woes no new volunteers have come forward, in its call for “fresh blood” and a renewed approach.
“The vast majority of the committee have been going at this for over seven years. We need new ideas and a different angle on how to bring this project into fruition,” said George.
“We have had a few people contact us, but when we suggested they could form a new committee they have not replied. Others have said “it’s a shame”, but then offer no alternative on how we can move forward. People are just not prepared to take on such an ambitious project.
“I do understand that we are asking a lot – I came into this initiative with my eyes wide open. I know that this is not a simple job, but as someone who is keen on outdoors sports and activities, I really believe in this project. However, without new ideas, we as a Committee just do not have that same drive we had in the beginning. We are tired.”
In light of this, the current committee has made the difficult decision to mothball the project and distribute the remaining funds to a worthwhile local cause.
With the money left in the project’s kitty, the current plan is to donate these funds to the Friends of Bailey Park, to be used for refurbishing the children’s playground. The committee believes this is a valuable way to use the remaining resources, as it will benefit the local community in a tangible way.
Although this is the end of the road for many members in the Abergavenny Lido Group, George says the door is always open to another team of like-minded individuals to pick up where they have left off.
“We need more than one or two people coming forward to make this work, we need at least a dozen,” George said.
“I am happy to arrange a meeting and book a room for a new committee. We have the information, drawings, design work, and marketing materials that have been amassed over the years and more than willing to share them with anyone that would like to take this on.
“This group needs a new lease of life.”
The success of the project now hinges on whether the community can come together with new ideas and fresh approach to finally make the Lido a reality.
If you would like to volunteer and bring a piece of history to Abergavenny, contact: [email protected]