Local promoter Eddie Tattersall had booked the Fab Four to appear at the Town Hall Ballroom on June 22, 1963 long before the band had become famous and those who were lucky enough to see them perform would have paid 12s 6d (62 1/2 p in today’s money) at a time when the band’s third single From Me To You had only just ended a seven-week reign at number one in the hit parade.