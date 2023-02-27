The Brecon Beacons Park Society, otherwise known as Friends of the Brecon Beacons, has a programme of walks throughout the year, catering for hill and mountain walkers with a wide range of abilities and experience.
The offer is perfect if you are recovering from an injury or illness or simply want to join walks, which are led by experienced leaders who are trained in navigation and First Aid, and experience the physical, mental and social benefits of walking with a group.
It’s now providing free TASTER HILL-WALKS! Why not book a place and perhaps join up to enjoy a new hobby and make friends with like minded people?
The next taster walk is on Sunday 5th March in the Llanthony area and covering around six miles.
It is essential to book a place on this walk, so for more details and to reserve your place, go to: www.breconbeaconsparksociety.org and follow the links to Guided Walks.
Please ensure you read and follow all the advice to make sure you are adequately equipped. Conditions can change quickly in the hills and are colder higher up. Any questions, please contact: [email protected]