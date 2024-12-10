CONTROVERSIAL changes to how Tai Calon Housing Association recruits board members are set to be pushed through without the blessing of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.
The housing association that runs the council’s former housing stock will hold a special general board meeting later today on Monday, December 9.
At the meeting it is expected the changes to how board members are selected will be agreed.
Not for profit, Tai Calon wants to replace the election of tenant board members with a recruitment process.
Choosing board members from the council would also be opened up to a selection process open to all councillors instead of appointing councillors to the role.
In September council leader Labour’s Cllr Steve Thomas called for the process to be stopped to allow more time for discussions between Blaenau Gwent and Tai Calon.
The position of the council’s Labour administration has not changed over the last three months.
In a joint statement Cllr Thomas, and deputy council leader Cllr Helen Cunningham said: “Tai Calon remain a highly valued partner.
“These changes will weaken the unique voice of ordinary tenants and the direct link between Tai Calon and the communities it serves.
“Blaenau Gwent Council transferred its council homes to Tai Calon in 2010 through a transfer agreement.
“We believe the proposed changes run contrary to the spirit of that agreement.
“They are aware of our objections and our desire for further discussion on the proposals.”
A spokesman for Tai Calon said: “The board and executives of Tai Calon are passionately committed to continuously improving the services and contributions we make to the people of Blaenau Gwent.
He explained that the change to the rules relating to tenant and local authority members, follow a review which recommended that Tai Calon do this.