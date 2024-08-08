AN uninsured motorist has been banned from the road for 28 months after being caught drug driving in a town supermarket car park.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how police stopped John Strange, aged 46, behind the wheel of a Volvo V50 car at Morrisons in Abergavenny on Wednesday, February 7.
Strange was also unlicensed to drive the car, the court was told, and he admitted that offence and drug driving.
As well as a road ban, the defendant, of Investiture Place, Tonyrefail, was also fined £1,083 and ordered to pay £85 costs.