This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be sunny with a morning temperature of 20°C.
In the afternoon, it will continue to be sunny, reaching a maximum temperature of 21°C.
Tomorrow morning, conditions will shift to cloudy with sunny spells, starting at 21°C.
The afternoon will see a slight decrease in temperature to 20°C, maintaining cloudy conditions with sunny spells.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 21°C in the morning to 20°C in the afternoon.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates a mix of conditions.
Temperatures will vary, starting at 13°C and peaking at 24°C.
Expect a combination of overcast skies, sunny spells, and occasional moderate rain.
This article was automatically generated