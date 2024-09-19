This morning in Abergavenny, it will be sunny with a morning temperature of 21°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain sunny, reaching a maximum temperature of 22°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to cloudy with sunny spells and a chance of moderate rain, starting cooler at 20°C.
By the afternoon, the temperature will stay steady at 20°C, with moderate rain continuing.
For the next few days, the general trend will feature moderate rain with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 21°C.
This article was automatically generated