This morning in Abergavenny, the weather starts off sunny with a temperature of 18°C.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, it remains sunny with the temperature holding steady at 18°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will continue to be sunny with a temperature of 18°C, similar to today.
In the afternoon, there will be a slight increase in temperature to 19°C while maintaining sunny conditions.
The overall conditions for tomorrow suggest a sunny day with a maximum temperature of 19°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates sunny weather with temperatures peaking at 20°C.
Minimum temperatures will be around 18°C, while maximum temperatures could reach up to 22°C.
The weather will include scattered showers nearby as the week progresses, with a notable increase in temperature to 22°C on one of the days.
Following this, there will be a slight decrease in temperature with patchy rain and thunder expected, bringing the temperature down to 21°C.
Cloudy conditions will prevail in the mornings, gradually clearing up to sunny by the afternoon.
However, patchy light rain with thunder is also anticipated during this period.
