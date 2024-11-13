This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be sunny with a morning temperature of 11°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain sunny with the temperature holding steady at 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, conditions will change to overcast with a morning temperature of 11°C, indicating a shift from today's sunny skies.
By the afternoon, the weather will clear up to sunny with a slight increase in temperature to 12°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will transition from overcast in the morning to sunny by the afternoon, with temperatures ranging from 11°C to 12°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will show a mix of conditions starting with cloudy skies and a temperature of 11°C.
This will be followed by days with scattered showers nearby and a consistent temperature of 11°C.
The weather will then shift to moderate rain with a noticeable drop in temperature to 9°C.
Minimum and maximum temperatures over this period will range from 9°C to 11°C.
This article was automatically generated