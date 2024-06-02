The morning in Abergavenny will be sunny with a temperature around 15°C.

There will be no chance of rain.

As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 17°C.

The sun will continue to shine brightly throughout the day.

Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 15°C.

However, there might be scattered showers.

In the afternoon, the temperature will be around 16°C.

The scattered showers may continue but it will be mostly sunny.

Looking ahead, the general trend for the next few days shows a temperature fluctuating between 9°C and 12°C.

There might be scattered showers throughout the week.

The temperature will be consistently around 12°C.

This article was automatically generated