The morning in Abergavenny will be sunny with a temperature around 15°C.
There will be no chance of rain.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 17°C.
The sun will continue to shine brightly throughout the day.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 15°C.
However, there might be scattered showers.
In the afternoon, the temperature will be around 16°C.
The scattered showers may continue but it will be mostly sunny.
Looking ahead, the general trend for the next few days shows a temperature fluctuating between 9°C and 12°C.
There might be scattered showers throughout the week.
The temperature will be consistently around 12°C.
