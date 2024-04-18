This morning in Abergavenny, it will be a cool 6°C with sunny spells.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a slightly warmer 10°C.

The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells.

Tomorrow morning, expect similar conditions to today.

The temperature will be a bit warmer at 10°C.

There will be scattered showers throughout the morning.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 9°C.

Scattered showers will continue into the afternoon.

The general trend for the next few days in Abergavenny will see temperatures ranging from 7°C to 9°C.

Expect scattered showers throughout the week.

This article was automatically generated