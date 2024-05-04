This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a cool start to the day with temperatures averaging around 10°C.
There is no chance of rain, so it will be a dry start to the day.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to a maximum of 12°C.
Again, there will be no chance of rain, making it a dry afternoon as well.
Now, let's take a look at what's in store for tomorrow.
Tomorrow morning, temperatures will be slightly warmer than today, averaging around 11°C.
It will be another dry start to the day with no chance of rain.
In the afternoon, temperatures will remain consistent at 12°C.
However, there will be scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella.
For the rest of the week, temperatures will range between 10°C and 12°C.
There will be a chance of scattered showers throughout the week.
So, keep that in mind when planning your days ahead.
This article was automatically generated