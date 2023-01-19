A stretch of the A40 in the centre of Abergavenny is to be closed for essential work between the end of January and the end of April.
Part of Park Road from the the junction of Frogmore Street to the corner beyond Judd’s Garage will close intermittently between 8pm and 6am over the three month period.
A local diversion will be in place from the Brecon Road roundabout onto Merthyr Road and the A465 to the Hardwick roundabout and vice versa for traffic approaching from the opposite direction.
Access to local premises will be allowed to points at either end of the diversion.