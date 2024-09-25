“I remember one patient I cared for in the hospital who had a diagnosis of a brain tumour and only had his wife at home to look after him. He was adamant he wanted to go home for his final days. There were professionals who thought there were too many risks and his wife wouldn’t cope with him. But we did make it happen, and he died at home with his wife a few weeks later. If we hadn’t tried we could have left his wife with regrets and a more difficult bereavement. We only have one chance to get it right ….