Steam Rally makes triumphant return

The Steam Rally returned to Bailey Park last weekend for the first time in two years ( Pic from Jon Davies )

Abergavenny’s iconic Steam Rally made a triumphant return to Bailey Park last weekend following a two-year absence.

The popular event is organised and run by Abergavenny Rotary Club and sees thousands of visitors flock to the town to see a collection of mighty steam traction engines that have been a favourite amongst families for many years.

This year marked the return of the event, having been forced to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid pandemic.

With a whole host of vintage and classic cars available for this year’s event along with craft tents, there was something for everyone over it’s two-day run on Friday June 3 and Saturday June 4, with many people enjoying the good weather over the bank holiday weekend.

The event drew a large collection of classic cars ( Pic from Jon Davies )

The Main Ring provided plenty of entertainment with live displays, ranging from motorcycle performances, sheepdog trials and a grand parade of classic cars and steam engines.

Abergavenny Town Mayor Tony Konieczny and his wife Mayoress Sue Konieczny joined the President of Abergavenny Rotary Club Charles Harper in officially opening the 2022 Abergavenny Steam Rally on Friday morning (June 3).

The event proved to be a roaring success with Abergavenny Rotary thrilled at how well-supported the Rally was amongst the local community and visitors.

(Video from Abergavenny Steam Rally Facebook)

"The Rotary Club is delighted with the overwhelmingly positive response from the public to the Rally, with near capacity crowds on the first very sunny day", said President Charles Harper.

"The following morning started off wet, but we were blessed with some lovely sunshine on the afternoon of the second day, which brought out the crowds once more".

President Charles thanked the Rotary Club members and the many volunteers who gave up their free time to make the Rally such a success.

“Without the input of the 40+ non-Rotarian volunteers it would not be possible to put on this event and with the Rotary Club members this makes for a very strong and happy team of about 70 people who are committed to the Rally, and not forgetting the hundreds of exhibitors and traders, most of whom return year after year", he said.

Abergavenny Town Mayor Tony Konieczny and his wife Mayoress Sue Konieczny joined the President of Abergavenny Rotary Club Charles Harper and guests for a tour of the showground at the steam rally ( Pic from Abergavenny Rotary )

The Abergavenny Rotary Club, through its Registered Charity, facilitates this annual event, which provides a fun day out for all the family and in the process raises tens of thousands of pounds by the people of Abergavenny for the benefit of the people of Abergavenny.