PARENTS and governors have welcomed news that a decision to close Llanbedr Church in Wales primary school near Crickhowell has been delayed by at least a month.
The postponement follows a stormy session of the Learning and Skills scrutiny committee last week (December 14) which saw several councillors argue for a further delay.
This is so that a talks between the Swansea and Brecon diocese and Powys County Council on federating Llanbedr with another school, can take place.
THE decision to close Llanbedr Church in Wales primary school in the Vale of Grwyney near Crickhowell has been delayed by at least a month.
The Llanbedr school community has welcomed the news.
At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Cabinet on Tuesday, December 20, it had been expected that closing Llanbedr on August 31, 2023, would be confirmed by councillors.
Following a review of several schools that feed into Crickhowell High School -education officers returned with advice to continue with the process to close Llanbedr.
The original decision to close Llanbedr on August 31, 2022, had been delayed a year by the cabinet in July, to allow this catchment area review to happen as well as allow legal challenges to be heard.
Council leader, Cllr James Gibson-Watt said: “We’re deferring the Crickhowell area review paper to the next meeting of the cabinet which is on January 17 next year.
“This is due to the fact we have some fresh information that we wish to consider before presenting the paper to cabinet.
The postponement follows a stormy session of the Learning and Skills scrutiny committee last week (December 14) which saw several councillors argue for a further delay.
This is so that a talks between the Swansea and Brecon diocese and Powys County Council on federating Llanbedr with another school, can take place.
A proposal by Cllr Adam Kennerley that the scrutiny committee advise cabinet to allow this to happen was narrowly voted down.
Cllr Gwynfor Thomas who is the chairman of the Learning and Skills committee was unhappy with the postponement.
Cllr Thomas said: “You pulled a report that we’ve dealt with at scrutiny last week, and now you’re saying it will be considered on January 17 as you have further information.
“I’m assuming you want us to meet before January 17.
“You had two cabinet assistants (Cllrs Kennerley and Jeremy Brignell-Thorp) speaking illegally at the meeting last week.
“They were very influential in the debate – which is frustrating.”
He believed that the scrutiny committee’s views were not being taken seriously by cabinet.
Cllr Thomas said: “I’m not happy with the process, it’s not fair on the school community, teachers or pupils.”
Cllr Gibson-Watt said that Cllrs Kennerley and Brignell-Thorp had attended the meeting in error and apologised.
“They were not aware as new members of the council that they shouldn’t attend, it was an administrative mistake,” said Cllr Gibson-Watt.
Following the meeting Llanbedr chair of governors, Elaine Lusted said: “Governors and parents and staff are pleased that Powys cabinet have made the correct decision to defer any decision on Llanbedr School until all options have been explored.
“The timings involved have made this Christmas period especially difficult for all involved.
“Hopefully, we can all find a satisfactory solution in the New Year.”
In a statement issued after the meeting parents and goverors reiterated their feelings saying, “The parents and governors of Llanbedr School are pleased that Powys Cabinet have come to the correct conclusion that all the options to keep our vibrant and thriving school open have not been fully explored.
“It is a shame that this decision could not have been made earlier which would have saved much worry and stress for staff, parents and children before Christmas.
“We continue to work hard preparing a viable option for the Cabinet to consider in January.