After a three -year break caused by the Covid pandemic, Usk Panto Players are delighted to present their latest spring show, ‘A Sketch in Time’ at Usk Memorial Hall on Saturday April 29th.
Writer Julie McGowan said, ‘The return of our winter pantomime, back in December, went down a storm, resulting in so many people asking when the spring show was returning, that I felt I had to cave in to popular demand and start writing some more sketches.’
She went on, ‘Not only were our audiences keen to have this new show, but our cast members enjoyed being back together so much that they said they didn’t want to wait a whole year before doing some more performing.’
So ‘A Sketch in Time’ was born, which, as the name suggests, is a fun-filled programme of comedy sketches, songs, and dances, performed with typical panache by the Panto Players.
Unlike the pantomime, the show is only on for one evening, so a full house is expected.
or call 07851 291696.
Curtain up is at 7pm and there will be a bar selling wine, beer and soft drinks.
Proceeds from this and the last panto are to fund a defibrillator for the Castle Oak/Burrium Gate end of Usk, so the producers are hoping that residents from this part of the town particularly will come along and support the show.