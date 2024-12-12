ONE of Wales' premier wine producers, White Castle Vineyard, has unveiled a new chapter in its history.
For the first time the vineyard has harvested and processed its grapes onsite in a newly established winery using state-of-the-art equipment, paving the way for a future of increased wine production within Wales.
The exciting development is the culmination of years of planning and investment in the latest technology, aimed at improving both the quality and quantity of White Castle’s award-winning wines. It also marks an important development for the wine industry in Wales more generally, as it increases the capacity and ability of other vineyards to process their wines within Wales.
The debut harvest featured an enthusiastic team of volunteers, including friends, family, and loyal customers who participated through the vineyard’s Adopt-a-Vine program. They hand-harvested three grape varieties - Phoenix, Pinot Noir Précoce, and Rondo - all of which were processed the same day using the vineyard’s new destemmer and press.
For Robb Merchant, co-owner of White Castle Vineyard, this latest development is the culmination of his vision to grow the business further and expand on the wine making capacity of Wales. He said, “Processing our grapes on-site with the latest technology gives us full control over our winemaking and allows us to offer more premium, hand-crafted Welsh wines.
“We’re also hoping that we will be able to help other Welsh vineyards with their processing. It’s such an exciting time to be a part of the Welsh wine industry with new vineyards opening all the time. Having a facility like ours in Wales can only help with the future growth of the industry and increase our ability to produce Welsh wines of exceptional quality.
The Welsh Government’s Drinks Cluster has been instrumental in supporting the development of the Welsh wine industry. The industry-led strategy aims to increase the sector’s value tenfold to £100 million by 2035, and has been pivotal in ensuring Wales builds on its emerging reputation as a wine producer. This is backed up with impressive successes in recent years that have been rewarded with numerous international awards.
With over 40 vineyards now operating across the country, Wales’ status as an innovative producer of high-quality wine keeps growing, thanks to its pioneering vineyard owners, the fantastic fruit that is grown, as well as Wales’ distinctive microclimate and landscape.
Huw Irranca-Davies, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, added, “The launch of White Castle Vineyard’s new winery is a significant milestone for the Welsh wine industry.
“We have a target to grow the wine industry significantly over the coming years, and the opening of facilities such as these can only help by increasing our processing capacity within Wales.
“Our wines are award-winning and distinctive, and the industry is also playing an increasing importance in the visitor economy, with many vineyards becoming tourist destinations and really helping to elevate the reputation of Wales as a leading destination for quality food and drink.”