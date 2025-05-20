South Wales Fire and Rescue Service says it has made progress on improvements for culture, strategy and governance.
Work is progressing to deliver the changes outlined in the independent culture review and the self-assessment carried out in readiness for the results of the HMICFRS review that took place in the autumn.
Every six weeks senior leaders share updates on progress made and work delivered at a service improvement board that is overseen by commissioner, Carl Foulkes.
Dominic Mika said: “Over the last few months we have been setting out the strong foundations we need for robust portfolio, programme and project management that will support us to deliver the changes we need at pace and properly embed the work we are doing.”