This includes a cut of £109,000 to the new King Henry VIII 3-19 School (pictured above) and cuts to all local primary schools including £15,000 for Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni (pictured right) and around £13,000 for Llanfoist Fawr, Our Lady and St Michael’s and Gilwern primary schools. Cross Ash, Goytre Fawr and Llantilio Pertholey primaries will each see cuts of around £12,000 while Cantref Primary will see its budget reduced by around £14,500.