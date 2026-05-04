Smiths Auctions in Newent have been busy putting together yet another fabulous Antiques and Collectables sale to be held on May 14 and 15. With over 1000 lots to choose from including a fantastic Medals and Militaria section, as well as Ceramics, Silver, Jewellery, Watches, Books, Collectables, and Furniture.
Day one will start off with Ceramics and Glass, a section that doesn’t always get all the plaudits but when curated correctly will be just as successful as other sections. Fine examples and rarer items will sell incredibly well, and it can be a really interesting area of the sale. One such quality item consigned is a Galle style glass vase by D’Argental, with a beautiful etched flower design, standing at just 15cm tall, it is small but mighty and has an estimate of £300-£500. A pair of Royal Crown Derby peacocks have been consigned and estimated at £100-£150, a popular subject matter, and being by Royal Crown Derby you know that the quality and execution of the item will be second to none.
Day one will continue into the Silver section, followed by Jewellery and Watches, and finishing the day with Coins. The Silver section is always incredibly popular with collectors who are on the lookout for the perfect item to complement their collection. Be it miniature groups, caddy spoons or vinaigrettes, items that are made in Chester or Newcastle maybe, certain makers like Walker & Hall or Adie Brothers, collectors always have their niche.
Smiths find that having a really varied selection of silver draws in collectors from all over the world, and although they don’t always know what a collector is looking for, they know that if they do like something they will bid well and try their best to get it. The team always try to add in as much detail as possible to descriptions including the assay office, year the item was made, and who made it, as well as details such as height, width, and weight. This information enables collectors to narrow down their search and find what they are looking for with ease and enable them to bid with confidence.
The Watch section has been boosted by the addition of a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust gentleman’s watch. A 1980’s example that has a nice classic look, it is need of a new crystal, but the watch will appeal to people looking for a luxury watch without the luxury watch price tag. It is estimated at £1500-£2000 which is still a good amount of money, but for the quality of Rolex, it is priced at the lower end of the market. Smiths have a good selection of wrist watches, with popular brands including Tissot, Rotary, Seiko, Omega and Rolex. Maybe now is a good ‘time’ to upgrade your watch.
Day two of the auction starts off with Books and Postcards, before heading into Medals and Militaria, Collectables, Paintings, and culminating in Furniture. The Medals and Militaria section has some very interesting items consigned including the Military Cross medal group previously mentioned that is estimated at £1000-£1500, and a walking cane made from oak and copper sourced from Horatio Nelson’s flagship HMS Foudroyant estimated at £100-£150. One item that the Smiths team found particularly
interesting was a WWII period German sketchbook filled with multiple prisoners of war themed watercolour paintings. An estimate of £60-£80 should appeal to potential buyers, and Smiths wouldn’t be surprised if the final hammer price far exceeds the estimate.
Smiths have a good selection of furniture on offer for the May sale with a very good-looking Globe Wernicke four section glazed oak bookcase consigned with a £300-£400 estimate, always a popular item at auction. Pine and lighter shades of wood are still proving more popular for modern interiors, and so buyers with a bit of vision will appreciate a pine kitchen cabinet that has been consigned, although it needs a little bit of love, it has a certain charm as well as being a good useful size and is estimated at just £60-£80.
The May catalogue will be online from Thursday at www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk viewing will be Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 from 10am-5pm, sale days on May 14-15 from 10am, with viewing from 9am.
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