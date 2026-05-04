Smiths find that having a really varied selection of silver draws in collectors from all over the world, and although they don’t always know what a collector is looking for, they know that if they do like something they will bid well and try their best to get it. The team always try to add in as much detail as possible to descriptions including the assay office, year the item was made, and who made it, as well as details such as height, width, and weight. This information enables collectors to narrow down their search and find what they are looking for with ease and enable them to bid with confidence.