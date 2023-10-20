THIS Friday's show (October 27) has now be postponed owing to illness.
It has been rearranged for Tuesday, November 14.
Monmouth Savoy posted: "We are really sorry but Angela has been taken ill and has had to cancel all her shows this week. We wish her well. "So the show here tomorrow night has been POSTPONED. However we have managed to re-arrange the date. It will now take place on TUESDAY NOVEMBER 14th at 8pm."
MOCK The Week star Angela Barnes is bringing her critically-acclaimed Hot Mess stand-up show to Monmouth’s Savoy, where she’ll be lifting the lid on how trying to live your best life is ‘bloody hard’.
Hailed by The Guardian as “a gloriously down-to-earth, straight-talking and extremely funny comic”, the trained nurse became a professional comedian in 2008 after the sudden death of her father, who had always encouraged her to give it a go.
Since winning BBC Radio 2’s New Comedy Award 2011, she has continued to be a regular on the stand-up circuit, playing ever bigger venues.
She went on to appear on Weekend Wogan’s Children in Need Special, Russell Kane’s Whistlestop Tour for BBC Radio 2, wrote for, appeared on and later hosted BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, played on Eddie Izzard’s Laughs in the Park on BBC Two, and appeared on Russell Howard’s Good News on BBC Three.
Angela, who has worn a hearing aid most of her life, also developed her own series with BBC Radio Comedy, and performed at the Latitude Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park.
She also joined the cast of topical show Stand Up for the Week and made regular appearances on Mock the Week and was the first ever contestant to win all five days on Richard Osman’s House of Games, where she .
In 2018 she appeared on Live at the Apollo and was later named as one of the hardest working comedians of that year, having driven 30,000 miles, visited 91 venues and performed over 100 shows.
A theme of her latest show Hot Mess is Barnes’ diagnosis during the pandemic with ADHD; not an uncommon discovery for comedians recently.
She told The Guardian earlier this year: “There’ll be people saying, ‘For god’s sake, you can’t all have ADHD,’ I go ‘yes, they can.’
“If you’re secure, happy and stable, why would you do this?... It’s the only job I’ve had where I don’t feel like a failure.”
She started running a few comedy club nights in Brighton, but didn’t have the confidence to perform herself, until the sudden death of dad Derek - a big comedy fan - gave her the push to get on stage.
“It was ‘seize the day, life’s so short,’ all of that,” says Barnes, who found the experience “oddly natural” after years of social awkwardness.
And armed with super-connective hearing aids, she has taken the comedy world by storm, despite having to remember at gigs to unlink them – “It’s happened to me twice where I’m in the middle of a bit and my phone’s ringing in my ears.”
Tickets priced £16 are available from the theatre box office and online via monmouth-savoy.co.uk/theatre/