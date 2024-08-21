MONMOUTHSHIRE Show just gets bigger and better, and this year’s event saw the committee pull out all the stops to really put on something for everyone.
Going from a low of cancellations due to Covid to the success that was on offer on Sunday, the new look ‘lite’ show was a hit with the public.
One of the criticisms of last year’s show was the lack of horses, so the committee listened and there was not only the main ring’s usual scurry competition, but there was also the Pony Club mounted games and an Inter Hunt knock-out competition, where 10 teams of four horses and riders jumped over an identical course, against the clock, collecting time penalties for any obstacles knocked down along the way.
Also in the main ring was a parade of vintage tractors, cars and WWII vehicles as well as crowd-favourites the dog and duck display and falconry, although the Black Barn Owl had other ideas and went off site!
Also unique this year was a tug of war competition between competing teams.
Elsewhere, Nick Wellington gave a display of shearing and Lyndon Edwards judged a young handlers’ competition after the promising entries had been given some coaching by a top handler.
Overall winner was Eleanor Herbert of Lewstone Farm, with Evie Williams-Roberts from Raglan winning the 10-13 year old section.
Best tradestand went to David James and the winning interhunt team was Teme Valley, with Monmouth coming third.
New entry to the Home and Garden competition, Debra Stuttard tied with Eileen Davis for the floral display, with Colin Morgan again winning the photography section.
Youngsters Eleanor Herbert and Dylan Rojas won the youth section.
Garden cup went to Megan Meredith and overall points went to her and Debra for most points overall.